50 Cent Says Latest 'Raising Kanan' Episode Solidifies 'Power' Prequel’s Status as 'Best Show' on TV

50 Cent says the most recent episode of Power Book III: Raising Kanan ensures its title as, in the executive producer’s opinion, “the best show” currently on TV.

Over on Instagram, where 50 stays active and routinely makes headlines, he shared several behind-the-scenes images from the Starz series' Season 3 production. As fans know, Raising Kanan wrapped its third season earlier this month with an episode directed by Eif Rivera.

"That last episode solidified Raising Kanan as the best show in the [Power] universe and all of TV right now," 50, who also shouted out the work of writer Sascha Penn, said on IG.