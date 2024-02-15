50 Cent Says Latest 'Raising Kanan' Episode Solidifies 'Power' Prequel’s Status as 'Best Show' on TV

50 Cent says the most recent episode of Power Book III: Raising Kanan ensures its title as, in the executive producer’s opinion, “the best show” currently on TV.
Over on Instagram, where 50 stays active and routinely makes headlines, he shared several behind-the-scenes images from the Starz series' Season 3 production. As fans know, Raising Kanan wrapped its third season earlier this month with an episode directed by Eif Rivera.
"That last episode solidified Raising Kanan as the best show in the [Power] universe and all of TV right now," 50, who also shouted out the work of writer Sascha Penn, said on IG.
The prequel series centers on a younger version of 50’s Power character Kanan, played by Mekai Curtis. In a recent interview with Karla Rodriguez for Complex, Curtis reflected on how it feels to be a part of the larger Power universe now that the original series is approaching its tenth anniversary.
“I was a fan of the show before, this is before I even knew it was really going to turn into a universe,” Curtis told Complex. “But to then become a part of that, to be part of such a legacy and such a part of the culture, that's that's all you can ask for as as an artist, as an actor.”
Joey Badass, whose character Unique made a surprise return in the Season 3 finale, also recently spoke with Complex about his contributions to the show. See that here.
As for 50, his film and TV ambitions have only grown since Power first debuted in 2014. Just this week, 50 vowed to "turn things up in Shreveport" amid the latest coverage of his new G-Unit Film and Television space in Louisiana. He's continued his criticism of Starz, however, including blaming them for Raising Kanan not being named among the 2024 NAACP Image Awards nominees.