Mekai Curtis on Unique's 'Vengeful' 'Raising Kanan' Return, and the Award Show Snubs: 'Nobody's Tripping'

The Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 3 finale had people in shock—including the show's star Mekai Curtis.

After waiting for weeks for answers about what happened to Unique, masterfully played by Joey Badass, Episode 10, "Made You Look," ended with a bang. Unique is alive and well after his brother Ronnie attempted to murder him earlier in the season. "Now that that villain arc is going to be even more vengeful, I feel like like I'm excited to see what they really do with that now," Curtis tells Complex, and that Joey returning adds a "fire" to the show. "He might come fuck some shit up. We'll see."

Curtis has been starring as Kanan Stark on Raising Kanan for three seasons now and is currently in production in New York for Season 4. Curtis is playing the younger version of the character Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson played in the original Power. He was Jamie "Ghost" St. Patrick and Tommy Eagan's most brutal adversary and as a prequel, Raising Kanan tells the origin story of what made him who he was on Power. `

It all started with his mother, Raquel Thomas, played by Patina Miller. She is a drug queen pin in the South Side of Jamaica, Queens, whose tightknit bond with her son is shattered when he finds out the secrets she had been keeping from him.

Curtis plays Kanan's transition—from an intelligent young man with a promising future in school, to an up-and-coming drug lord competing with his own family—effortlessly. 50 Cent, who is the show's executive producer, gave the actor his stamp of approval early on, and it's clear to see why. Curtis has adopted the way the rapper speaks, his accent, the way he walks, and even the way he smiles. He talks nothing like his character in real life, but on the show, it's hard to not see him as anything but a young 50 Cent.

"He trusted the kid. He saw, I guess, clearly what we were doing and what I could do, and he let us run with it," Curtis says about 50. "And here we are, three seasons, I guess four seasons shooting now, that we are still rocking."

His character is serious and determined on the show, but in person, Curtis is charismatic, energetic and captivating, and knows how to work a room—the way only former Disney Channel stars like him are able to do. The actor stopped by Complex for a conversation about his character's growth, the Season 3 finale and shared how he feels about the show being snubbed by award shows. Spoiler alert: He doesn't care one bit.