'The Batman Part II' Filming Will Be Completed by Steven Soderbergh

The Batman Part II will continue being made, despite the fact that director Matt Reeves can’t be on set — and we have Steven Soderbergh to thank.

On Thursday (Oct. 15), Deadline announced that Soderbergh, the veteran filmmaker behind Out of Sight, Ocean’s Eleven, Magic Mike, and more, will be finishing up principal photography on the film while Reeves attends to what has been described as a “family matter.”

A pause in production on the Robert Pattinson-starring film due to Reeves needing time off was announced earlier this month. After the news came out of Soderbergh taking up the reins, DC Studios issued a statement.

“As Matt Reeves continues to attend to an ongoing family matter, Steven Soderbergh, as an admirer of Matt’s work, approached Matt and will step in, with the full support of DC Studios, to help the writer-director complete the final weeks of principal photography on The Batman Part 2,” it said. “Matt and Steven will work closely together with the actors and crew to fulfill Matt’s vision of the film.”

Soderbergh also commented, saying: “I thought Matt Reeves’ work on The Batman was stunning; it was intentional, specific, and rigorously coherent. The goal here is to work with Matt and his team to generate footage that will integrate seamlessly with what’s already been shot so Matt can properly finish his film.”