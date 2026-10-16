Pop Culture

'The Batman Part II' Filming Will Be Completed by Steven Soderbergh

"I am profoundly grateful to Steven," said the film's director Matt Reeves.

Robert Pattinson, Zoe Kravitz, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, Andy Serkis, producer Dylan Clark and director Matt Reeves attend "The Batman" special screening at BFI IMAX Waterloo on February 23, 2022 in London, England.
(Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Warner Bros.)

The Batman Part II will continue being made, despite the fact that director Matt Reeves can’t be on set — and we have Steven Soderbergh to thank.

On Thursday (Oct. 15), Deadline announced that Soderbergh, the veteran filmmaker behind Out of Sight, Ocean’s Eleven, Magic Mike, and more, will be finishing up principal photography on the film while Reeves attends to what has been described as a “family matter.”

A pause in production on the Robert Pattinson-starring film due to Reeves needing time off was announced earlier this month. After the news came out of Soderbergh taking up the reins, DC Studios issued a statement.

“As Matt Reeves continues to attend to an ongoing family matter, Steven Soderbergh, as an admirer of Matt’s work, approached Matt and will step in, with the full support of DC Studios, to help the writer-director complete the final weeks of principal photography on The Batman Part 2,” it said. “Matt and Steven will work closely together with the actors and crew to fulfill Matt’s vision of the film.”

Soderbergh also commented, saying: “I thought Matt Reeves’ work on The Batman was stunning; it was intentional, specific, and rigorously coherent. The goal here is to work with Matt and his team to generate footage that will integrate seamlessly with what’s already been shot so Matt can properly finish his film.”

Reeves clarified in a post on X that he is not leaving the movie.

“I am profoundly grateful to Steven for coming to my aid during this challenging time to help me finish principal photography,” he wrote.

The Batman Part II features Pattinson reprising his role as the Caped Crusader. Colin Farrell returns as the Penguin, and Andy Serkis, Jeffrey Wright, Jayme Lawson, and Brian Tyree Henry will be on hand as well. The release date is currently set to be February 18, 2028.

Related Stories

Robert Pattinson is The Batman
Pop Culture

Everything We Know About ‘The Batman: Part II’

Here’s everything we do and don’t know about 'The Batman: Part II'

Peter A. Berry22 days ago
LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 23: (L-R) Dylan Clark, Andy Serkis, Robert Pattinson, Zoe Kravitz, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright and Matt Reeves attend "The Batman" special screening at BFI IMAX Waterloo on February 23, 2022 in London, England.
Pop Culture

'The Batman Part II' Production 'Temporarily Paused' Due to Director's 'Family Matter'

Director Matt Reeves has temporarily stepped away from the project, which is now scheduled to release in February 2028.

Jaelani Turner-Williams11 days ago
Sebastian Stan in a black suit and white shirt stands against a blue curtain background.
Pop Culture

Sebastian Stan Reportedly in Talks to Join ‘The Batman Part II’ Role

The Oscar-nominated actor is rumored to join Robert Pattinson in the upcoming film.

Alex Ocho282 days ago

Trending

1
MusicJohn Mayer Teases Potential Cuffing Season-Inspired Comeback Single: 'I'll Run Away With You'
2
MusicPooh Shiesty Says He’s Locked Up 23 Hours Per Day
3
MusicKid Rock Moves Eminem Collab From “7 Sins” to “Heal My Faith,” Replaced by Lil Wayne
4
MusicYung Miami on LisaRaye's "Spend That" Criticism: 'What Are We Talking About?'
5
StyleThe Top 30 Celebrity Jewelers Right Now
6
MusicBureau of Prisons Deny Report That Diddy Brawled With Christopher "Dudus" Coke at Fort Dix

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App