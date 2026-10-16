Zendaya Joins 'Civil War' Director Alex Garland for New A24 Sci-Fi Movie

Key Takeaways
- Zendaya will star in an untitled A24 sci-fi film written and directed by Alex Garland, with production expected to begin in 2027.
- The project reunites Zendaya with the studio behind Euphoria and The Drama, while extending Garland’s A24 run after Ex Machina, Men, Civil War and Warfare.
- Plot and casting details remain under wraps as Zendaya lines up Dune: Part Three, the Ronnie Spector biopic Be My Baby and a voice role in Shrek 5.
Zendaya is adding another major movie project to her already stacked résumé, this time teaming up with Civil War director Alex Garland for a new film.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, the actor is set to star in an untitled sci-fi film for A24, with Garland writing and directing the project. Production is expected to begin sometime in 2027, although details surrounding the plot, additional cast members and a potential release date remain under wraps.
The upcoming film marks another collaboration between Zendaya and A24, which produced her HBO series Euphoria and released The Drama, her 2026 film alongside Robert Pattinson.
Garland is also no stranger to the studio, having worked with A24 on several projects, including Ex Machina, Men, Civil War and Warfare. He is also developing an adaptation of the popular video game Elden Ring, which is scheduled to hit theaters in 2028.
The announcement comes during a massive year for Zendaya, who has continued building an impressive filmography across several major franchises and independent productions.
Earlier this year, she reunited with Tom Holland in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which became the highest-grossing film in domestic box office history. The two also appeared in Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, which became Universal Pictures' biggest release to date.
Zendaya is also preparing to return as Chani in Denis Villeneuve's Dune: Part Three, which is scheduled to arrive in theaters this December.
On the television side, she earned another Emmy nomination for her portrayal of Rue in the third and final season of Euphoria.
Her schedule isn't slowing down anytime soon, either. Zendaya will step into the role of music legend Ronnie Spector for Be My Baby, a Barry Jenkins-directed film backed by A24. She's also making her way into animation with Shrek 5, where she'll voice the child of the franchise's beloved ogre couple when the film arrives next summer.