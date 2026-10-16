Zendaya Joins 'Civil War' Director Alex Garland for New A24 Sci-Fi Movie

Zendaya is adding another major movie project to her already stacked résumé, this time teaming up with Civil War director Alex Garland for a new film.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the actor is set to star in an untitled sci-fi film for A24, with Garland writing and directing the project. Production is expected to begin sometime in 2027, although details surrounding the plot, additional cast members and a potential release date remain under wraps.

The upcoming film marks another collaboration between Zendaya and A24, which produced her HBO series Euphoria and released The Drama, her 2026 film alongside Robert Pattinson.

Garland is also no stranger to the studio, having worked with A24 on several projects, including Ex Machina, Men, Civil War and Warfare. He is also developing an adaptation of the popular video game Elden Ring, which is scheduled to hit theaters in 2028.

The announcement comes during a massive year for Zendaya, who has continued building an impressive filmography across several major franchises and independent productions.