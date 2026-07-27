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A24's Bloody 'Onslaught' Trailer: Adria Arjona Fights Off Genetically Engineered Super Soldiers

'The Guest' director Adam Wingard's latest is in theaters this September.

Key Takeaways

  • A24’s new trailer for Adam Wingard’s Onslaught stars Adria Arjona as a mother who will stop at nothing to protect her daughter from the “human equivalent of a heat-seeking missile.”
  • Arjona’s character suits up to battle a rogue squad of genetically engineered super soldiers in the film, which opens this September.
  • Per Wingard, Onslaught is indeed connected to his previous film The Guest.

Adria Arjona will stop at nothing to keep her daughter safe against the “human equivalent of a heat-seeking missile” in the new trailer for Adam Wingard’s decidedly bloody Onslaught.

“Don’t talk to strangers,” Arjona, last seen alongside Dakota Johnson in the 2025 comedy Splitsville, tells her daughter early into the latest trailer for the A24 title.

This advice proves prescient, albeit inadequate, as the stakes of their situation become clear.

“Mommy needs to get her guns,” Arjona later notes as she steps into battle against a roque group of genetically engineered super soldiers.

If you’re wondering, yes, this story is indeed set in the same town featured in Wingard’s The Guest, with the director noting at this year’s Comic-Con that it could “technically” be billed as a sequel, though not a direct one.

Onslaught is in theaters on Sept. 4. Arjona is joined in the cast by Dan Stevens, Eric Wareheim, Reginald VelJohnson, Michael Biehn, Alex Pereira, Drew Starkey, and Rebecca Hall. Catch the new trailer up top.

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