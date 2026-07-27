A24's Bloody 'Onslaught' Trailer: Adria Arjona Fights Off Genetically Engineered Super Soldiers

Adria Arjona will stop at nothing to keep her daughter safe against the “human equivalent of a heat-seeking missile” in the new trailer for Adam Wingard’s decidedly bloody Onslaught.

“Don’t talk to strangers,” Arjona, last seen alongside Dakota Johnson in the 2025 comedy Splitsville, tells her daughter early into the latest trailer for the A24 title.

This advice proves prescient, albeit inadequate, as the stakes of their situation become clear.