Tom Holland Reveals Erling Haaland Ignored His Dinner Invite: 'Not Even a Response'

Tom Holland says he took his shot at befriending soccer superstar Erling Haaland and got completely ignored.

Appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the Spider-Man actor confirmed that he once sent the Norwegian striker a direct message inviting him to dinner after spotting him during the Monaco Grand Prix weekend. When Fallon brought up the story, Holland admitted the interaction didn't exactly go as planned.

"Yes," Holland said when asked if he had messaged Haaland. "And I tell you what, that is exactly the type of humbling experience that is important for actors."

Holland joked that the unanswered message served as a reminder that even Hollywood stars don't always get a response.

"I'll text him, I'll take him to dinner," Holland recalled. "Not even a response. What an excuse? Not, 'I'm busy tonight.' 'I'm playing football.' Nada. Nothing."