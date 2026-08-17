Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez Get Married in Custom Gucci Attire

The athlete wore a white jersey t-shirt, custom loafers with Horsebit detail, and a custom Gucci light beige cotton single-breasted notch lapel suit with silver Horsebit detail on the pants hem. The bride opted for a white silk faille suit, which consisted of a single-breasted three-button jacket and a pencil skirt with a center-back slit, along with a matching white silk crepe de chine shirt and matching white satin shoes with a silver metal Horsebit design.

On August 11, the iconic Portuguese footballer and his longtime partner married in a private ceremony at their summer home in Cascais, Portugal, where only their five children were in attendance. While the date marked the 10th anniversary of the couple meeting, Ronaldo and Rodríguez wore complementing Gucci outfits for the occasion.

The wedding looks of Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez were an homage to the place where they first met ten years ago: a Gucci store in Madrid.

The children were also dressed in Gucci looks, with sons Cristiano Rolando Jr. and Mateo Ronaldo wearing matching trousers and poplin white shirts, while daughters Eva Maria, Alana Martina, and Bella Esmeralda Ronaldo were lady-like in Gucci white cotton dresses and Gucci ballet flats. The entire group was styled by Denma.

Rodríguez explained her thinking behind the Gucci brief to Vogue, saying, "He's [Ronaldo] not going to dress us up. I didn't want us to go into a day that was so simple for us in costumes."

Denma shared: "It felt incredibly special to dress Georgina and Cristiano for this moment, knowing their love story began in a Gucci store in Madrid. There is something so romantic about it — a beautiful circle closing, almost like a modern fairy tale."

The couple announced the marriage on Instagram the same day with a photograph of two hands wearing simple gold wedding bands, captioned "C❤️G." Their engagement had been announced on August 11, 2025, just one year prior.

After the ceremony, the family drove roughly an hour to the Shrine of Our Lady of Fatima, where a priest closed a sanctuary privately for a blessing followed by attending Mass at the Chapel of Our Lady of Sorrows. “I needed nothing more: my husband, my children, our home, our faith, and our love,” Rodríguez told Vogue.