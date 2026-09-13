TikToker Known as NPC Miles Morales Booked in Georgia Jail on Family Violence Charge

Ambersley went viral in 2023 for portraying Marvel’s Miles Morales like a video game NPC and later appeared with Druski and Kai Cenat, including during Cenat’s Mafiathon streams.

Authorities have not disclosed what allegedly led to the charge, and the case remains pending.

Malik Ambersley, the streamer known as NPC Miles Morales, was booked into Georgia’s Forsyth County Jail on Sept. 7 on a misdemeanor simple assault family violence charge.

Malik Ambersley, the streamer better known online as NPC Miles Morales, has reportedly been booked into a Georgia jail on a family violence charge. According to a booking record published by The Georgia Gazette, the 28-year-old content creator was booked into the Forsyth County Jail on Sept. 7. The record lists his charge as “SIMPLE ASSAULT: FAMILY VIOLENCE - M,” indicating a misdemeanor.

Details surrounding what allegedly led to the charge have not been made public. The booking record also notes that an arrest does not constitute a conviction and that the case remains pending. News of Ambersley’s arrest began circulating more widely on social media days later. Streamer Updates posted Saturday that NPC Miles Morales had been arrested and was awaiting trial, though the account initially said the reason for his arrest was unknown. Ambersley, or someone on his X account, jumped into the replies. “Aayy that’s me 😂😂😂,” the account wrote.

Ambersley became a viral streaming personality in 2023 through his NPC-inspired portrayal of Marvel’s Miles Morales. During his livestreams, he dresses as the superhero and repeats specific phrases and movements in response to paid gifts from viewers, mimicking the behavior of a non-playable video game character. Before his online breakthrough, Ambersley worked at a Domino’s in St. Petersburg, Florida, and has spoken about experiencing homelessness. His viral character eventually led to collaborations with some of streaming’s biggest names. He appeared in content with Druski and Kai Cenat in 2024 and later participated extensively in Cenat’s Mafiathon 2 and Mafiathon 3 streaming marathons. Ambersley previously spoke about the pressure to constantly produce content and capitalize on the popularity of his Miles Morales character. “I know I don’t get paid to be me, bro. I know that Spider-Man shit pays, bro,” he said. “So realistically, until we get paid to be me, I know that I just gotta do everything… I gotta stream, bro. I gotta YouTube. I gotta TikTok, NPC. I gotta Instagram, bro. I gotta do everything. I gotta be everywhere.”