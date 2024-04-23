NPC Miles Morales Breaks Character to Question Why Fellow Streamer Nearby Is 'So F*cking Loud'

I'm hungry. What's for dinner?

The loud repetition of these complementary phrases was enough to make TikTok star @leaks._.world, a.k.a. NPC Miles Morales, break character during a recent livestream. As seen in a brief clip from the stream making the rounds, NPC Miles is in the middle of NPCing when another nearby TikTok star is heard simultaneously NPCing for their respective fan community.

"Fucking god, bro. That shit is so fucking annoying," NPC Miles said after breaking character. "What the fuck is that, bro? Why are you so fucking loud? You’re always so fucking hungry. You’re literally always fucking hungry. Are you okay?"

At this point, he made sure to get the competing streamer in the frame, prompting her to ask, "Why aren’t you out saving the city?" The clip ends with NPC Miles offering a closing "Fuck you, fucking bitch."