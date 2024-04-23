NPC Miles Morales Breaks Character to Question Why Fellow Streamer Nearby Is 'So F*cking Loud'

I'm hungry. What's for dinner?
The loud repetition of these complementary phrases was enough to make TikTok star @leaks._.world, a.k.a. NPC Miles Morales, break character during a recent livestream. As seen in a brief clip from the stream making the rounds, NPC Miles is in the middle of NPCing when another nearby TikTok star is heard simultaneously NPCing for their respective fan community.
"Fucking god, bro. That shit is so fucking annoying," NPC Miles said after breaking character. "What the fuck is that, bro? Why are you so fucking loud? You’re always so fucking hungry. You’re literally always fucking hungry. Are you okay?"
At this point, he made sure to get the competing streamer in the frame, prompting her to ask, "Why aren’t you out saving the city?" The clip ends with NPC Miles offering a closing "Fuck you, fucking bitch."
It wasn’t immediately clear who the other TikTok star was, though there was swift speculation that it was @jessiusagiii, which was ultimately proven accurate. The streamer tweeted on Monday, "That was me."
NPCthusiasts will note that this is most certainly not the first instance of @leaks._.world meeting real-world inconveniences by breaking character, often with subsequently memed results. Back in November, for example, he gave us "I'mma do my own thing" after an incident involving a security officer.