NPC Miles Morales Has Emotional Reaction to Not Getting Into Kai Cenat's Streamer University

Kai Cenat made his much-hyped return this week to announce the 2026 Streamer University lineup, and one person who seemingly expected to make the cut but ultimately failed to do so is NPC Miles Morales.
The streaming personality, also referred to under the Leaks World name and largely known for staying in character as an NPC version of the Marvel Comics character, responded to his absence from this week’s 2026 class unveiling by being decidedly vulnerable with fans. In short, he’s aiming to use this moment as “mad fucking motivation” to expand his reach moving forward.
“I’m sorry, bro,” the TikTok and Twitch creator, born Malik Ambersley, said in a video shared on Tuesday (July 7). “Everybody who thought I would get in, I appreciate y 'all, bro. I love y 'all, bro. We didn't make it in but we finna just go use this shit as motivation, my n***a. This shit finna be mad fucking motivation, bro. We finna go hard this year. We finna go crazy.”
Ambersley, visibly emotional, went on to give a shoutout to those who did manage to make this year’s Streamer University lineup before getting even more candid about what he sees as the current limitations of his sector of the streaming world.
“I know I don’t get paid to be me, bro,” he said, as seen above. “I know that Spider-Man shit pays, bro. So realistically, until we get paid to be me, I know that I just gotta do everything. … I gotta stream, bro. I gotta YouTube. I gotta TikTok, NPC. I gotta Instagram, bro. I gotta do everything. I gotta be everywhere.”
Ambersley, of course, is among those who have appeared on Kai Cenat’s Mafiathon streaming marathon events, so it’s understandable that some fans, not to mention Ambersley himself, might have assumed he’d be joining the Streamer University roster this year.
Notably, this isn’t the first time he’s expressed a desire to branch out from character-based streaming. Back in 2024, he told fans he wanted “to be known as me,” adding that Cenat himself had offered encouragement.