NPC Miles Morales Has Emotional Reaction to Not Getting Into Kai Cenat's Streamer University

Kai Cenat made his much-hyped return this week to announce the 2026 Streamer University lineup, and one person who seemingly expected to make the cut but ultimately failed to do so is NPC Miles Morales.

The streaming personality, also referred to under the Leaks World name and largely known for staying in character as an NPC version of the Marvel Comics character, responded to his absence from this week’s 2026 class unveiling by being decidedly vulnerable with fans. In short, he’s aiming to use this moment as “mad fucking motivation” to expand his reach moving forward.

“I’m sorry, bro,” the TikTok and Twitch creator, born Malik Ambersley, said in a video shared on Tuesday (July 7). “Everybody who thought I would get in, I appreciate y 'all, bro. I love y 'all, bro. We didn't make it in but we finna just go use this shit as motivation, my n***a. This shit finna be mad fucking motivation, bro. We finna go hard this year. We finna go crazy.”