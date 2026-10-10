Megan Fox Announces Paid Content Subscription, Takes Ownership Stake in OnlyFans Competitor Subs

Her lingerie and metallic-bikini Instagram teasers drove so much traffic that the subscription site reportedly crashed multiple times.

Fox also became a co-owner of the creator platform, saying she wants women to own “the platform, the audience or the image.”

Megan Fox is taking control of her content and making a business move in the process. The 40-year-old actress has launched an exclusive subscription page on Subs.com, giving fans access to photos, videos and personal updates they won't find on her other social media platforms. However, the launch quickly ran into technical difficulties after an influx of visitors reportedly caused the website to crash multiple times.

According to Page Six, Fox's new page is accessible through meganfox.world, which directs fans to her Subs.com profile. Subscribers are promised exclusive content, behind-the-scenes moments captured on her phone and the opportunity to communicate with her directly. Her profile features a short bio that reads, "I desire the things which will destroy me in the end." But Fox isn't simply joining another subscription platform. She's also becoming a co-owner of Subs.com, the creator-focused company co-founded by former OnlyFans executive Tim Stokely. "Megan isn't simply launching a page on Subs. She has a seat at the table and is helping us build the platform," Stokely said in a statement. Fox explained that her involvement reflects a larger interest in giving women more ownership over their careers, audiences and personal brands.

"Women have spent decades being told that visibility is power while someone else owns the platform, the audience or the image," Fox said. "I'm interested in what happens when women own all three." To promote the launch, Fox shared a series of posts on Instagram, including a lingerie teaser on her Stories and photos of herself posing poolside in a metallic string bikini. "a neo-noir erotic thriller. check my stories," she captioned the carousel.