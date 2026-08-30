Here's How ‘Knots Landing’ Icon Donna Mills Made ‘Many Six Figures’ in a Few Weeks

The venture extends Mills’ long history of monetizing glamour and fan loyalty, from her 1986 makeup VHS and cosmetics line to two non-nude Playboy covers.

Mills called the platform “really funny and fun” and plans to fulfill a subscriber’s request for a grape-stomping video at her vineyard.

Donna Mills says she earned “many six figures” within weeks of joining OnlyFans, where the 85-year-old Knots Landing icon shares non-nude photos, personal updates, and glimpses of daily life.

Donna Mills has made “many six figures” on OnlyFans in less than a month. Apparently, the internet’s appetite for an 85-year-old television legend—and footage of her stomping grapes—was considerably larger than anyone realized. The astonishing earnings were revealed during Mills’ appearance on the Creators Inc. podcast, where the Knots Landing star discussed her unexpectedly lucrative new career. Mills joined the subscription platform in late July to share personal updates, makeup-free photos and glimpses of her daily life. Less than a month later, the experiment has reportedly already generated several hundred thousand dollars.

“It’s a very different world today,” Mills said. “And I’m trying to adjust to that world, and finding it very gratifying to be able to interact with my fans.” She described the experience as “really funny and fun,” adding, “It’s a pleasure for me.” Naturally, that interaction has taken some interesting turns. Shortly after launching her page, Mills revealed that a subscriber wanted a video of her stomping grapes at her vineyard. When Entertainment Tonight host Kevin Frazier suggested the request was probably about her feet, Mills conceded, “There are a lot of people out there who are turned on by toes, I guess.” Mills initially tried to record the grape-stomping video herself, but discovered that crushing fruit and operating a camera require different skill sets. “You can’t shoot something while you’re stomping,” she explained. “It just doesn’t work.”

She nevertheless promised to film it “very soon and do it right so people can really enjoy it.” Abby Cunningham would respect that level of customer service—and almost certainly charge extra. For longtime fans, Mills turning attention into an enterprise is hardly new. She joined Knots Landing in 1980 and transformed Abby Fairgate Cunningham Ewing Sumner into primetime television’s platinum-blond wrecking ball. Over nine seasons, Abby collected husbands, lovers, companies and enemies while Mills collected three Soap Opera Digest Awards for Outstanding Villainess. Offscreen, Mills was running the influencer playbook before social media existed. She turned her signature blue eye makeup into the hit 1986 instructional VHS The Eyes Have It, then launched a corresponding cosmetics line.