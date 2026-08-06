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Pop Culture

Honey Boo Boo’s Sister Pumpkin Is Selling Explicit Video With Boyfriend on OnlyFans

The former reality TV star was originally selling explicit photos when she first opened the account in March.

Lauryn "Pumpkin" Efird, circa 2019, with glasses and a light purple sweater smiles in front of a backdrop.
Image via Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

Here Comes Honey Boo Boo star Lauryn "Pumpkin" Efird has taken her OnlyFans content well beyond the plans she first described when she joined the platform in March.

According to TMZ, the 26-year-old is now creating hardcore adult content as a major part of her business.

At the time of her launch, Pumpkin said she intended to begin with nude photos before eventually moving into racier material.

“I really started doing hardcore because, truthfully, it's another revenue of money and so many options to do and give," she told TMZ.

The outlet also reports that one of her premium videos features Pumpkin having sex with her boyfriend, Darrin Kitchens, on camera. The clip is reportedly offered as an additional purchase for subscribers, which will run willing viewers between $100 and $150 depending on “how much footage is requested.”

She also says there is more content on the way, revealing that she has girl-on-girl scenes planned and that those could eventually become a threesome involving Darrin.

TMZ notes that Pumpkin has already said her OnlyFans venture has been financially successful and that she has also brought her adult entertainment work to the strip club.

Pumpkin first announced she joined the platform in March. At the time, she explained that she decided it was the right time after seeing friends make "pretty good money” and that "the world has seen tits and ass from everyone."

At launch, Pumpkin was charging $23.99 per month as a limited time deal.

Pumpkin is one of Mama June’s four daughters, including Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell, who passed away from cancer in 2023, Jessica “Chubbs” Shannon, and Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson.

According to People, Pumpkin herself is a mother to four children, whom she shares with ex-husband Joshua Efird.

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