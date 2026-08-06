Here Comes Honey Boo Boo star Lauryn "Pumpkin" Efird has taken her OnlyFans content well beyond the plans she first described when she joined the platform in March.

According to TMZ, the 26-year-old is now creating hardcore adult content as a major part of her business.

At the time of her launch, Pumpkin said she intended to begin with nude photos before eventually moving into racier material.

“I really started doing hardcore because, truthfully, it's another revenue of money and so many options to do and give," she told TMZ.

The outlet also reports that one of her premium videos features Pumpkin having sex with her boyfriend, Darrin Kitchens, on camera. The clip is reportedly offered as an additional purchase for subscribers, which will run willing viewers between $100 and $150 depending on “how much footage is requested.”