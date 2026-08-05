Donna Mills Is About to Give One Foot-Loving Fan Exactly What They Asked For

Mills frames OnlyFans as a continuation of a career built on glamour and access—from her villainous turn as Abby on Knots Landing and 1980s beauty tapes to recent roles in Nope and Origin—insisting she doesn’t feel or look “elderly” at 85.

Her weirdest fan request so far is a video of her stomping grapes at her vineyard, which she recognizes is really about a toe fetish—and she says she plans to make it.

85-year-old soap legend Donna Mills joined OnlyFans to share everyday life, behind-the-scenes content, and direct conversations with fans, emphasizing she controls the level of nudity and presentation.

Donna Mills joined OnlyFans to offer fans a closer look at her life. But because this is 2026, somebody asked to see the octogenarian’s toes. The 85-year-old Knots Landing icon says her strangest request so far is a video of herself stomping grapes at her vineyard—which sounds wholesome until everyone stops pretending this is about the grapes. “Somebody wants me to film—or film myself—stomping the grapes,” Mills told Entertainment Tonight host Kevin Frazier. He quickly translated: “So they want to see your feet? They want to see the toes.” Mills appeared to arrive at the same disturbing little realization. “Yeah, I guess so,” she said. “There are a lot of people out there who are turned on by toes, I guess.”

When asked whether she’d complete her grape-stomping mission, Mills confirmed, “You betcha.” The request arrived just days after Mills announced that she was joining OnlyFans for more direct interaction with supporters. She initially knew so little about the platform that she had to ask her agent what it was. “They said, ‘Well, it’s kind of an adult-only kind of thing. You sure you want to meet with them?’” Mills recalled. She took the meeting anyway, because apparently the woman who spent nine years playing Abby Cunningham does not scare easily. The deciding factor was control. “What they said was, ‘You don’t have to do nakedness. You do it the way you want to do it,’” Mills explained.

Her page will feature pieces of her everyday life, behind-the-scenes access and conversations with the fans who built her career. “I’m sincerely happy to be doing it, happy to be interacting with the fans,” she said. And interact they have. Some asked for personal updates. And at least one skipped directly to vineyard foot content. Mills’ OnlyFans era is not as far removed from her 1980s reign as it might seem. She joined Knots Landing in 1980 and transformed Abby Fairgate Cunningham Ewing Sumner into primetime television’s impeccably dressed agent of chaos. Abby collected husbands, affairs, companies, and enemies while Mills collected three Soap Opera Digest Awards for Outstanding Villainess. She then turned her famous blue eye makeup into the hit 1986 VHS tutorial The Eyes Have It—perhaps the first influencer video of its kind—and a cosmetics line.