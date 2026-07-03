Joshua Jackson

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Joshua Jackson and Katie Holmes at Brunello Cucinelli Documentary Premiere held at David Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on April 14, 2026 in New York, New York.
Pop Culture

Katie Holmes Likes Comments Encouraging Her to Get Back With Joshua Jackson

The 'Dawson’s Creek' stars used to date when they were young.

Holly Riordan86 days ago
Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith at the Critics Choice Awards. Jackson in a tuxedo, Turner-Smith in a blue dress.
Pop Culture

Jodie Turner-Smith Says Joshua Jackson Hasn’t Paid Child Support

The British actress, who filed for divorce from Jackson in 2023, alleges that he made the process "far more difficult than necessary."

Alex Ocho570 days ago
Pop Culture

Jodie Turner-Smith Says Joshua Jackson Divorce 'Sucks' But Feels 'Everything Is an Opportunity and It’s a New Beginning'

The pair divorced last October and share one child, a 4-year-old daughter.

tara mahadevan773 days ago
Pop Culture

Lupita Nyong'o Reflects on Going Public With Selema Masekela Split: 'I Was Living in a Lot of Pain'

The actress revealed she and Masekela had broken up in October.

tara mahadevan872 days ago
Pop Culture

Lupita Nyong'o and Joshua Jackson Spotted Holding Hands in L.A. (UPDATE)

The actors are fueling dating rumors after they made another public appearance together in Los Angeles.

Alex Ocho954 days ago
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