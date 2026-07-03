Joshua Jackson on Playing Darker Roles, 'Dawson’s Creek' Revivalism, and Where Charlie Conway Is Today
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Season 2 of 'Oracle 2: The Dreamland Murders' is on Audible now. We spoke with star Joshua Jackson about playing thriller roles and his career over the years.Marriska Fernandes
We caught up with O’Shea Jackson Jr. to talk about ‘Den of Thieves 2: Pantera,’ returning alongside Gerard Butler, his career evolution and more.Jacob Kramer
Irama got his big break in his first feature series with the Apple TV+ show 'Swagger,' inspired by basketball player Kevin Durant’s experiences.Marriska Fernandes
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'Swagger' Star O'Shea Jackson Jr. Says Apple TV+ Series Will 'Set the Blueprint' For Future Sports Shows
'Swagger' star O'Shea Jackson Jr. talks working with Kevin Durant on this new Apple TV+ series, shooting during a pandemic, and his goals for the future.Khal