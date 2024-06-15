Nick Cannon Explains How Will Smith Secured His Lead in 'Drumline,' Why Their Friendship Is 'A Gift and A Curse'

"It's funny because Will made that call for me, and in the movie, they needed a rapper-celebrity cameo. It ended up being Petey Pablo, but they were like, 'Will got you the job. Can you call Will or something to try and perform at the Classic?' I was like, 'I think he a little busy.' But he's opened so many doors, but not only has he opened doors," Cannon continued. "He showed me the power of resilience, the power of hard work and the power of really just being a kind individual. That dude walks into a room, and he's nice to everyone, and it's not an act."

Cannon went on to explain how Smith gave him a blueprint for managing the industry, but called it "a gift and curse." He always viewed the Fresh Prince as a "big bro," but also grappled with the pressure of being labeled the "next Will Smith," which he resisted as he aimed to carve his own lane. To shake those comparisons, Cannon intentionally pursued ventures that Smith wouldn't do, such as launch Wild'n Out, to separate himself from the superstar.

In January 2023, T.I. revealed he was in the running for the lead role in Drumline, but turned it down after realizing he had to learn how to play the drums.

"I just didn't want to commit myself to it at the time. It wasn't there. But I read, and I didn't get it, and that movie went on to be Drumline," he said. "Yeah, I was reading for Nick Cannon's part."