Deon and Karen Derrico Will Split Custody of 13 Children in Divorce Settlement

The stars of TLC reality show Doubling Down with the Derricos are divorcing.

Deon and Karen Derrico, the show's leads and parents of 14 children, have reportedly decided to end their marriage in a June 4 filing, per TMZ. The legal document was signed off on just two days later.

Doubling Down has been on air since 2020, following the Las Vegas-based Derrico family and their large family. The parents also have an 18-year-old daughter, Darian, who was not named in the split custody agreement. The former couple, who got married in 2005, also share Derrick, 13, 12-year-old twins Dallas and Denver, quintuplets Deonee, Daician, Daiten, Deniko, and Dariz, 10, Irish twins Diez and Dior, 6, and triplets Dawsyn, De'Aren and Dyver, 4.