Fanum Tells Fans He Suffered a Heart Attack: 'Thought I Was Outta Here'

Twitch streamer Fanum is telling his fans to take their health seriously after revealing he suffered a possible heart attack recently.
The 26-year-old announced the news on Friday via his X page with a message that hinted at him having a serious medical scare. It had been more than four days since Fanum had done a livestream, and he explained his absence was a result of suffering what might have been a heart attack.
Also in the post, Fanum gave fans some good news, stating he would do a 10-plus hour stream over the weekend.
"Had a heart attack/scare 2 days ago and ngl…," he wrote. "I thought i was outta here chat, another reminder that health is wealth! i will be streaming tomorrow 100% 10+ HOUR STREAM TOMORROW."
Fans sent Fanum their best wishes and pleaded with him to live a healthier lifestyle in the comments section. The AMP content collective chimed in, too, writing, "Glad we still got you." Fanum is a member of the group alongside Kai Cenat, one of the most popular streamers in the world.
Back in June, Fanum was ranked No. 13 on Complex's The Funniest People on the Internet list, highlighted for his authentic comedic flair, several of his skits including "Fanum Tax," his appreciation for food, and his roleplay acting in GTA.