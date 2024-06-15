Fanum Tells Fans He Suffered a Heart Attack: 'Thought I Was Outta Here'

Twitch streamer Fanum is telling his fans to take their health seriously after revealing he suffered a possible heart attack recently.

The 26-year-old announced the news on Friday via his X page with a message that hinted at him having a serious medical scare. It had been more than four days since Fanum had done a livestream, and he explained his absence was a result of suffering what might have been a heart attack.

Also in the post, Fanum gave fans some good news, stating he would do a 10-plus hour stream over the weekend.

"Had a heart attack/scare 2 days ago and ngl…," he wrote. "I thought i was outta here chat, another reminder that health is wealth! i will be streaming tomorrow 100% 10+ HOUR STREAM TOMORROW."