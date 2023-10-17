Jada and Will Smith Allegedly Making Move on J. Lo Made Diddy Want to Fight Will, Bodyguard Claims

Diddy allegedly wanted to put his hands on Will Smith after he and his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, tried to hook up with his then-girlfriend Jennifer Lopez, according to his former bodyguard Gene Deal.

During his interview with The Art of Dialogue, Deal reflected on the situation and how angry the Bad Boy Records founder was at Will and Jada trying to make a move on J. Lo. According to Deal, Diddy was so mad he was going to "snuff" the award-winning actor.

"We were at a birthday party that I think Matt Damon was giving for Ben Affleck. It was just a little gathering at the Four Seasons," Deal said. "Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez, Puff, Will Smith and Jada were sitting on [one] side of the room."

He added, "[Puff] stood up. And when he stood up, he walked and did his arms a certain kind of way like [crossing them]. I go over towards him and he said to me, 'Yo, I think Will and Jada are trying to scoop up Jennifer. I want you to stay close 'cause I'm a snuff him.'"