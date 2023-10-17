Old Clip of J. Cole Omitting ‘That Jada and That Will Love’ Lyric in “No Role Modelz” Resurfaces Amid News About Smiths’ Marriage

A lot changed for the Smiths a couple years after that song arrived via Cole's 2014 Forest Hills Drive album. While promoting her memoir Worthy, Jada discussed the revelation that she and Will have been separated since 2016 with Today's Hoda Kotb. "I think by the time we got to 2016 we were just exhausted with trying," she said. "I think we were both kind of still stuck in our fantasy of what we thought the other person should be."

Jada confirmed they have been living "completely separate lives" over the last seven years. The two have been married since 1997 and do not appear to be headed toward a divorce anytime soon, according to Pinkett Smith.

Jada also spoke about her reaction to the infamous 2022 Oscars incident between Will and Chris Rock, claiming she initially thought the slap was a skit. Prior to

"The Slap," Pinkett Smith alleges Rock asked her out on a date in light of rumors of a divorce.

Pinkett Smith said Rock was "appalled" and "profusely apologized" after being told that there was no truth to the divorce rumors.

Among the many public figures to weigh in on Jada’s recent revelations were 50 Cent (“free Will Smith”) and Jim Jones. Meanwhile, plenty of Twitter users have been wondering if Cole will change the "No Role Modelz" line in the future.