IShowSpeed Wins $100,000 on Mr. Beast's 'Wipeout'-Inspired Obstacle Course

IShowSpeed made a load of cash off fellow streamer Mr. Beast after he completed the latter's Wipeout-inspired obstacle course.

On Tuesday, Beast shared a video in which he linked up with Speed and KSI to have them compete for a $100,000 cash prize in an obstacle course designed like the popular game show Wipeout. Both Speed and KSI took a while to complete the obstacle course, which had a rope-swinging activity, a rotating platform, and a series of "not big red balls" that the guys had to jump across.

Speed eventually completed the course, but Beast wasn't convinced he did because he didn't land on the platform on the final event, which would have given Speed the $100,000 cash prize. "You think 100 grand is supposed to be easy? You think I just throw this thing around?... You gotta complete the course, or you're not getting it," Beast said.