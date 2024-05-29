IShowSpeed has been hospitalized after competing in Gloucestershire, England's cheese-rolling competition.

The annual event at Cooper's Hill sees competitors race down a hill in a bid to be the first to grab a rolling wheel of Double Gloucester Cheese. As reported by the BBC, IShowSpeed, who placed fourth in the race, said the competition further aggravated a previous leg injury.

"It looks scary, but once that first slide, you're like, 'You know what, I can do this,'" the 19-year-old said. "I want to do it again because I know how to win now.