IShowSpeed has been hospitalized after competing in Gloucestershire, England's cheese-rolling competition.
The annual event at Cooper's Hill sees competitors race down a hill in a bid to be the first to grab a rolling wheel of Double Gloucester Cheese. As reported by the BBC, IShowSpeed, who placed fourth in the race, said the competition further aggravated a previous leg injury.
"It looks scary, but once that first slide, you're like, 'You know what, I can do this,'" the 19-year-old said. "I want to do it again because I know how to win now.
While speaking with BBC after the event, IShowSpeed revealed he was going to the hospital to deal with his injury.
"You see that blood right there?" he asked, pointing to his leg and adding that he was dealing with a previous injury. "It bruises and swells up. So I have to go to the hospital after."
Despite being injured, the Twitch superstar sounded excited about competing in the race. "I won fourth place in my first time with no technique, with no videos. But I did it."