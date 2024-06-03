May's Best Jewelry Purchases Like ASAP Rocky's Pendant and Speed's $100,000 Ronaldo Chain

ASAP Rocky, IShowSpeed, and Sexyy Red were some of the celebrities debuting the best ice in May 2024.

Jun 03, 2024

The temperatures outside are climbing and summer is almost here. So, there no better time to get some new ice. Plenty of our favorite celebrities decided to pay a visit to some of the best jewelers in the game to purchase some new custom pieces throughout May 2024. 


ASAP Rocky hit up Alex Moss to Baby Milo-ify himself for a new chain, massively popular streamer IShowSpeed got a diamond version of soccer legend Ronaldo to wear around his neck, and Sexyy Red kept things classic for hew newest custom piece. 


Take a closer look at some of this May 2024's best custom jewelry, below.

ASAP Rocky's 'Don't Be Dumb' Chain

IShowSpeed's $100,000 Ronaldo Chain

Ferg's 'Dead Homies' Grill

Via Gabby Elan

Jeweler: Gabby Elan

Ferg decided to pay homage to some of his loved ones who have died over the years with a new grill. Crafted by Gabby Elan, the eight-tooth top grill features enamel paintings of Takeoff, Virgil Abloh, ASAP Yams, and others on each tooth. Every portrait is outlined by an 18-karat yellow gold border. Ferg rocked the grill in his video for "MDMX" and also to the grand opening celebration of Ice Cold: An Exhibition of Hip-Hop Jewelry, a limited-time exhibit at the American Museum of Natural History celebrating three decades of hip-hop jewelry. 

Lewis Hamilton's Pearl Rings

Sexyy Red's Jesus Piece

