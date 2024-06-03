May's Best Jewelry Purchases Like ASAP Rocky's Pendant and Speed's $100,000 Ronaldo Chain
ASAP Rocky, IShowSpeed, and Sexyy Red were some of the celebrities debuting the best ice in May 2024.
The temperatures outside are climbing and summer is almost here. So, there no better time to get some new ice. Plenty of our favorite celebrities decided to pay a visit to some of the best jewelers in the game to purchase some new custom pieces throughout May 2024.
ASAP Rocky hit up Alex Moss to Baby Milo-ify himself for a new chain, massively popular streamer IShowSpeed got a diamond version of soccer legend Ronaldo to wear around his neck, and Sexyy Red kept things classic for hew newest custom piece.
Take a closer look at some of this May 2024's best custom jewelry, below.
