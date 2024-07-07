Donald Glover Reacts to Jordan Howlett Comparisons in Surprise Collaboration

Donald Glover has reacted to all the commotion about social media star Jordan Howlett looking just like him.
On Saturday, the multihyphenate shared a video that showed him dressed in an outfit similar to what Howlett would wear. According to Glover, he understands why people confuse him with Howlett as they're both "handsome people," but before he finished, Howlett entered the room wearing the same outfit and expressed how upset he was with what he saw.
"Ok no, I'm not doing this, I'm not doing this Donald," Howlett said. "Everybody knows I wear eggshell and black on Saturdays. Why are you wearing the same thing?"
Glover replied, "I wore ivory and navy for the past 10 years, every Saturday. Everyone in New York knows it."
Howlett continued to voice his frustration by saying he has a hard time getting people to know his real name and not mistaking him as the "Method Man Lookalike" or "Grownish Gambino." Glover said it was hard for him, too, as people ask him for recipes thinking he's Howlett.
Glover and Howlett then started dissing each other's outfit choices at the 2024 BET Awards, but they agreed that "cultures were clashed" and "mistakes were made." They tried to find a solution to their problem by stating what they would wear next, but they ended up saying the same exact fit.
During the 2024 BET Awards, host Taraji P. Henson confused Howlett for TikTok food reveiwer Keith Lee. "Mr. Keith Lee, I know what you're thinking right now, this is about a 10.9 outta 10?" she said to Howlett, who directed her to Lee who sat close by.
"I got caught up in my own inner monologue, I'm so sorry," Henson said before repeating the same line to Lee. "You fine, too. So call me. Give him his flower."