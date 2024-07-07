Donald Glover Reacts to Jordan Howlett Comparisons in Surprise Collaboration

Donald Glover has reacted to all the commotion about social media star Jordan Howlett looking just like him.

On Saturday, the multihyphenate shared a video that showed him dressed in an outfit similar to what Howlett would wear. According to Glover, he understands why people confuse him with Howlett as they're both "handsome people," but before he finished, Howlett entered the room wearing the same outfit and expressed how upset he was with what he saw.

"Ok no, I'm not doing this, I'm not doing this Donald," Howlett said. "Everybody knows I wear eggshell and black on Saturdays. Why are you wearing the same thing?"

Glover replied, "I wore ivory and navy for the past 10 years, every Saturday. Everyone in New York knows it."

Howlett continued to voice his frustration by saying he has a hard time getting people to know his real name and not mistaking him as the "Method Man Lookalike" or "Grownish Gambino." Glover said it was hard for him, too, as people ask him for recipes thinking he's Howlett.