Keith Lee Addresses Taraji P. Henson Mixing Him up With Jordan Thee Stallion at BET Awards

Taraji P. Henson took a slight tumble during her gig as host of the BET Awards.

On Sunday, the actress walked through the audience, handing out roses to give people their flowers and celebrate them. She approached the area where Keith Lee and his wife, Ronnie were sitting, next to influencer Jordan Howlett, known on TikTok as Jordan Thee Stallion.

"Mr. Keith Lee, I know what you're thinking right now, this is about a 10.9 outta 10?” she said to Howlett, who then pointed to Lee.

"I got caught up in my own inner monologue, I’m so sorry," she said before repeating the same bit to Lee. "You fine, too," she added. "So call me. Give him his flower."