: DC Young Fly Pays Tribute to Jacky Oh One Year After Late Girlfriend’s Death

Jacky passed away last year due to complications from a Brazilian Butt Lift plastic surgery operation. Her death was ruled an accident by a local coroner.

Jacky shared three children with Young Fly, 7-year-old Nova, 3-year-old Nala, and 16-month-old Prince Nehemiah. In an interview with Page Six last December, D.C. reflected on Jacky’s passing and how it has affected his family.

“Everything [is] smooth, you know, we just stay prayed up,” he said. “Keeping the energy right, and just knowing that everything is going to be all right, [as] long as you stay positive, and have an optimistic mindset — and just knowing that the energy is always with a higher power — [you’re going to] be all right.”

He continued, “Mothers are definitely needed in the household. A mother is a nurturing spirit, the father is a protector. You need nurturing spirits around at all times. So definitely a mother’s needed.”

DC also recently said during a conversation on Cam Newton’s podcast Funky Friday that seeing women with BBLs always reminds him of Jacky’s unfortunate deat h . According to DC, men have to do more when it comes to making women feel beautiful.

"I get why women want to enhance themselves, but fellas, we have to do more on just continuously telling our women that they're beautiful," he said.

"We have to continuously tell them that they're gorgeous. Don't make your woman feel like, she has to go do something–even if you fucking with another chick... you just love a woman–that's it."