DC Young Fly Joins Cast of Thriller 'Break the Cycle,' Starring Cuba Gooding Jr.

DC Young Fly has been tapped to star in the film Break the Cycle, as reported by Deadline.

The cast includes Cuba Gooding Jr., Vivica A. Fox, Kym Whitley, Loretta Devine, MMA fighter-turned-actor Quinton "Rampage" Jackson, as well as former NFL player Vernon Davis and Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah.

Break the Cycle tells the story of two brothers living in Memphis who take radically different paths following a horribly tragic incident in their childhood. Jay is a talented basketball player who aspires to make it to the NBA and take his family out of their harsh reality.

Jay's charismatic yet troubled brother Eddie, who is deeply entrenched in street crime, jeopardizes that potential path.

Directed by Josh Webber, Break the Cycle was written by former NBA player Jarnell Stokes.

"DC is an incredibly talented and multifaceted celebrity who continues to captivate audiences with his wit, humor, charm, and ability to connect with people from all walks of life," Stokes said in a statement. "I'm so excited to have DC as part of this tremendously talented group of actors who will help bring this project to life. He never fails to entertain and leave a lasting impression on his fans. His performance in this film will be no different."

Filming is scheduled to begin next month in Memphis.