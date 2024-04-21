DC Young Fly Says He’s Reminded of Jacky Oh’s Death Whenever He Sees a BBL: ‘As a Unit, I Took a Loss'

DC Young Fly still faces the unfortunate circumstances surrounding the death of his late girlfriend, Jacky Oh, whenever he sees women with butt enhancements.

The actor-comedian was a recent guest on podcast Funky Friday with Cam Newton, where he discussed Jacky's tragic death, which occurred shortly after the model and influencer had a "mommy makeover" procedure last June. The cosmetic surgery, which consisted of Jacky getting a BBL, resulted in the 32-year-old having brain swelling and bleeding around her torso. Her death was ruled accidental.

DC continues to be reminded of the procedure that Jacky underwent, especially when seeing other women who've had a BBL.

"I get why women want to enhance themselves, but fellas, we have to do more on just continuously telling our women that they're beautiful," he said around the 1:46:15 mark of the video below.

"We have to continuously tell them that they're gorgeous. Don't make your woman feel like, she has to go do something–even if you fucking with another chick... you just love a woman–that's it."