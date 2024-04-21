DC Young Fly Says He’s Reminded of Jacky Oh’s Death Whenever He Sees a BBL: ‘As a Unit, I Took a Loss'

DC Young Fly still faces the unfortunate circumstances surrounding the death of his late girlfriend, Jacky Oh, whenever he sees women with butt enhancements.
The actor-comedian was a recent guest on podcast Funky Friday with Cam Newton, where he discussed Jacky's tragic death, which occurred shortly after the model and influencer had a "mommy makeover" procedure last June. The cosmetic surgery, which consisted of Jacky getting a BBL, resulted in the 32-year-old having brain swelling and bleeding around her torso. Her death was ruled accidental.
DC continues to be reminded of the procedure that Jacky underwent, especially when seeing other women who've had a BBL.
"I get why women want to enhance themselves, but fellas, we have to do more on just continuously telling our women that they're beautiful," he said around the 1:46:15 mark of the video below.
"We have to continuously tell them that they're gorgeous. Don't make your woman feel like, she has to go do something–even if you fucking with another chick... you just love a woman–that's it."
"And women, listen to your man," he continued. Even with that going on, right, this is what I'm reminded of everyday. If you look at it, bro, the women [and] the rate of the BBLs...If you look at the women today, it's a lot of women who have BBLs when you go outside. So I'm constantly reminded, like, they made it. There go another big booty... She made it. Go in the club, oh, these motherfuckers in here made it."
"So we have to got to continue to go through the stages and understand that that just how it is. You got the rest of your life [...] What you gonna do from this situation?"
He added, "I'm not going to sit here and tell somebody don't do what they want to do. But if you got a woman just continuously to tell her that she's gorgeous, continuously to tell her that she's beautiful and whatever happens after that, it happens. People make decisions as a unit, you have to live with that as a unit. I can't sit here and say 'I'm against nothing. Oh, I'm wit it!' As a unit, I took a loss."
DC has publicly expressed his emotions about losing Jacky, whom he shared three children with, last asking for the return of a stolen bag that contained her death certificate.