DC Young Fly Asks Thief to Return Stolen Bag That Contains Personal Items Including Jacky Oh's Death Certificate

DC Young Fly is pleading for the safe return of his bag that contained a priceless document.

In a clip posted on Tuesday morning following after a recent show at the Hollywood Improv, DC explained the ordeal, revealing that his bag was stolen during the event.

"Listen, I really was trying to refrain from this video, bruh," DC said in the clip below. "I just want my bookbag back. The shit got some personal belongings in that mothafucka, you feel me. Some personal belongings in that mothafucka, bruh. It wasn't no money in there, it wasn't nothing, it's just personal shit that's in there."

He continued, "Really hate that I gotta do all this shit, bruh. Bruh, just bring me my bag, bro. Just bring me the bag, bro. The bag got my girl's death certificate in it. It got personal belongings in it. I just need the bag, bro. I just want the bag, bro. Really, just bring it back with everything, 'cause it wasn't nothing in it. Just bring me the bag."