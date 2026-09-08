Pop Culture

Chris Rock Wants Says He Needs Fourth ‘Madagascar’ Movie Money, Jokingly Calls Out Ray Romano

The comedian used a stand-up bit to campaign for another sequel, joking that his divorce wiped out his money while Ray Romano racked up five 'Ice Age' films.

Chris Rock, wearing glasses and a dark suit, smiling and holding a microphone at an event.
(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Chris Rock is ready to bring Marty the zebra back for another Madagascar movie, and he has a bone to pick with Ray Romano over it.

During a recent interview with Variety, Rock joked about wanting a fourth installment in the DreamWorks animated franchise because the money he earned from the first three isn't stretching quite as far these days.

"I don't got that MADAGASCAR money anymore," Rock joked while referencing his divorce.

Rock then turned his attention to another popular animated franchise and the actor who got considerably more sequels than he did.

"There's like 5 Ice Age movies. Fuck Ray Romano," he joked.

Romano voiced Manny the mammoth throughout five main Ice Age movies, beginning with the original in 2002 and continuing through 2016's Ice Age: Collision Course.

Rock, meanwhile, voiced Marty in three main Madagascar films alongside Ben Stiller, David Schwimmer, and Jada Pinkett Smith. The trilogy began with Madagascar in 2005 and concluded with Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted in 2012.

Rock's joke about needing the money comes years after his costly divorce from Malaak Compton-Rock. The former couple married in 1996 before separating in 2014 and finalizing their divorce two years later. Reports at the time estimated the settlement cost Rock around $40 million.

The comedian has previously turned his divorce into material. During an appearance on The Tonight Show, Rock joked that he was the one who recommended his ex-wife's divorce attorney and ultimately "walked out with nothing."

The three main Madagascar films were a major commercial success, collectively grossing more than $1.8 billion worldwide. Co-director Tom McGrath has also previously indicated that a fourth movie was in development.

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