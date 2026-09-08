Chris Rock Wants Says He Needs Fourth ‘Madagascar’ Movie Money, Jokingly Calls Out Ray Romano

Chris Rock is ready to bring Marty the zebra back for another Madagascar movie, and he has a bone to pick with Ray Romano over it.

During a recent interview with Variety, Rock joked about wanting a fourth installment in the DreamWorks animated franchise because the money he earned from the first three isn't stretching quite as far these days.

"I don't got that MADAGASCAR money anymore," Rock joked while referencing his divorce.

Rock then turned his attention to another popular animated franchise and the actor who got considerably more sequels than he did.

"There's like 5 Ice Age movies. Fuck Ray Romano," he joked.