Latest Stories
The 15 Best Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Balloons of All Time, Ranked
From Goku to SpongeBob's debut, these are the giant balloons that defined Thanksgiving morning for generations.
'Lord of the Rings' Director Peter Jackson Wants to Resurrect the Woolly Mammoth
A de-extinction mission backed by big money, blockbuster vision, and a push to make science go viral.
John Leguizamo Says Earnings From ‘Ice Age’ Franchise Paid for Two Homes
The Golden Globe-winning actor portrayed Sid the Sloth in five of the animated franchise's films.
Drake's Best Acting Moments
Here are Drake's finest moments as an actor, from 'Degrassi' to 'Anchorman 2' to 'Think Like a Man Too.'
Watch This Virginia Man Finesse His Way Out of Busting His Ass on Icy Driveway
This hilarious video shows a Virginia man slip down his entire driveway.