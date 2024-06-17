Armie Hammer Reflects on Cannibalism Accusations That Runied His Career: ‘Im Grateful for Every Single Bit of It'

Armie Hammer has opened up about the BDSM and cannibalism accusations that derailed his career.

"Whatever it was that people said, whatever it was that happened, I'm now at a place in my life where I'm grateful for every single bit of it," Hammer said on the Painful Lessons podcast. "I'm actually now at a place where I'm really grateful for it because where I was in my life before all of that stuff happened to me, I didn't feel good. I never felt satisfied."

At the height of his acting career, multiple women accused Hammer of abuse, with one woman saying he was “100% a cannibal.”

"I never had enough, I never was in a place where I was happy with myself where I had self-esteem," Hammer explained. "I never knew how to give myself love. I never knew how to give myself self-validation but I had this job where I was able to get it from so many people that I never had to learn how to give it to myself."