Armie Hammer Returns to Instagram Post-Scandal With Message About 'Things Falling Apart' and 'Healing'

“We never know if we’re going to fall flat or sit up tall. When there’s a big disappointment, we don’t know if that’s the end of the story. It may just be the beginning of a great adventure,” the quote's concludes

The 37-year-old last appeared in the 2022 mystery film Death on the Nile, which was filmed before the allegations surfaced.

In 2021, Efrosina Angelov, claimed on social media that she had a years-long relationship with Hammer, and shared their text conversations where the actor expressed wanting to inflict pain on his partners and said he was "100% a cannibal."

After being faced with rape accusations from Angelov, the sexual assault charges were dropped in May, partially due to the “complexity of the relationship” between the accuser and Hammer. From 2010 to 2023, Hammer was married to television personality and journalist Elizabeth Chambers.

Hammer explained that his wild BDSM fantasies were a result of being molested by a youth pastor when he was 13. “What that did for me was it introduced sexuality into my life in a way that it was completely out of my control,” Hammer told Air Mail. “I was powerless in the situation. I had no agency in the situation. Sexuality was introduced to me in a scary way where I had no control. My interests then went to: I want to have control in the situation, sexually.”