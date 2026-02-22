Pop Culture

Tourette Syndrome Activist Shouts N-Word as Michael B. Jordan, Delroy Lindo Present Award at BAFTAs

Alan Cumming, who hosted the award show, thanked the audience for their "understanding."

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(L) Real life inspiration John Davidson attends the London Gala Screening of "I Swear" at The Curzon Mayfair on September 29, 2025 in London, England. (Center) Michael B. Jordan attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2026 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 22, 2026 in London, England. (R) Delroy Lindo attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2026 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 22, 2026 in London, England.
Images via Dave Benett/WireImage, Joe Maher/BAFTA/Getty Images for BAFTA, and Gareth Cattermole/BAFTA/Getty Images for BAFTA

Alan Cumming addressed outbursts from Tourette’s Syndrome activist John Davidson during the BAFTA Film Awards on Sunday (Feb. 22), thanking the audience for their “understanding.” As Sinners stars Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo were on stage, the N-word could be heard.

Cumming, the host of the 79th British Academy Film Awards, spoke about the “strong language” that could be heard during various parts of the ceremony.

54-year-old Davidson, who has Tourette syndrome and is the inspiration behind the BAFTA-nominated film I Swear, shouted multiple swear words and slurs, according to Variety.

During the ceremony, other outbursts included “shut the fuck up” and “fuck you,” the latter of which came as the directors of Arco accepted the award for best children’s and family film.

“You may have noticed some strong language in the background. This can be part of how Tourette’s syndrome shows up for some people as the film explores that experience,” Cumming told the audience. “Thanks for your understanding and helping create a respectful space for everyone.”

Cumming made another statement later on in the ceremony, saying, "Tourette’s Syndrome is a disability and the tics you’ve heard tonight are involuntary, which means the person who has Tourette’s Syndrome has no control over their language. We apologize if you are offended tonight."

Per Variety, Davidson reportedly left the room by "his own accord" and was not asked to leave by BAFTA. A source told the outlet that he was an "invited guest" and he would not be asked to leave the ceremony under any circumstances.

Before the ceremony began, the floor manager introduced Davidson to the audience and advised that they "might hear some involuntary noises or movements" during the BAFTAs.

Davidson went public with his condition at age 16 in the BBC TV documentary John's Not Mad in 1989. His symptoms began when he was 12 years old and included tics and uncontrollable outbursts which reportedly included cursing.

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