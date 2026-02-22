Pop Culture

50 Cent Spotted Filming Eva Longoria-Directed Movie With Kim Kardashian

The film also stars Brenda Song and Nikki Glaser.

Eva Longoria, 50 Cent, and Kim Kardashian
Images via Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images, Gilbert Flores/Penske Media via Getty Images, and Aeon/GC Images

50 Cent is reportedly preparing to appear in Eva Longoria’s new film alongside Kim Kardashian, Nikki Glaser, and Brenda Song.

TMZ reports that Fif was on set for two days filming scenes for the Longoria-directed Netflix film, The Fifth Wheel. The publication alleges that Fif shot multiple scenes alongside Kardashian, Glaser, and Song at Los Angeles night club Exchange LA.

The Fifth Wheel just kicked off shooting in January. Longoria commemorated the moment with an Instagram post of her calling the shots on set, captioning it, “Aaaand action! THE FIFTH WHEEL is now in production.”

The Fifth Wheel is set star Kardashian, Glaser, Song, and Fortune Feimster. Kardashian is playiing the “hot outsider” who crashes the weekend of a group of best friends from high school attempting to reconnect in Las Vegas, according to Tudum.

Also set to appear in the film are Jack Whitehall, Casey Wilson, and Scott MacArthur.

Outside of acting, 50 Cent has escalated his feud with Jim Jones after sharing surveillance footage depicting the latter forcing his way into property.

In an Instagram post, Fif shared a picture with the owner of the building where Jones films his podcast and gave the rapper a stern warning.

“Sam is my partner I own the joint, now you’re gonna fix every door you kick or I’m gonna kick ya ass jimmy,” he wrote. “By Monday, you’re destroying my property.”

The surveillance footage posted by Fif, dated Feb. 19, appears to show Jones angrily kicking a door in the building repeatedly until it opens up.

Fif’s move is the latest in his ongoing efforts to troll Jones until his existence is erased from pop culture. For the last few months, he’s ridiculed the rapper for alleged financial issues.

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