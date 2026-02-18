‘Big Bang Theory’ Star Kunal Nayyar Reveals He Anonymously Pays Families’ Medical Bills via GoFundMe

Kunal Nayyar’s secret act of generosity is now going viral.

The 44-year-old actor, best known for playing Raj Koothrappali on all 12 seasons of The Big Bang Theory, revealed in a December 2025 interview with The i Paper that he regularly uses GoFundMe to anonymously give families the financial relief they need.

“Money has given me greater freedom and the greatest gift is the ability to give back, to change people’s lives,” he said at the time. “We also support animal charities because we love dogs. But what I really love to do is go on GoFundMe at night and just pay random families’ medical bills. That’s my masked vigilante thing!”

At the height of Big Bang Theory’s success, Nayyar was said to have earned $1 million per episode, placing him on the list of one of the highest-paid TV actors ever. Last month, Fortune estimated Nayyar’s net worth to be $45 million.

Despite being published nearly two months ago, Nayyar’s interview recently went viral on social media amid news that friends of James Van Der Beek launched a GoFundMe campaign to support the late actor's wife and six children after his death on Feb. 11. The fundraiser has since raised over $2.6 million from more than 50,000 donations.