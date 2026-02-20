Meet the New Orleans Artist Shia LaBeouf Bought Pieces From Prior to Mardi Gras Arrest Saga

Yes, Shia LaBeouf got arrested in New Orleans this week amid Mardi Gras celebrations in the beloved Louisiana city, leading to simple battery charges. But before that, mere days earlier in fact, he was busy showing support to a local New Orleans artist. As you’ve probably seen by now on social media, the Henry Johnson actor was spotted earlier this month with pieces crafted by New Orleans-based artist Jessica Strahan, a.k.a. @jhandpaints_ on Instagram.

“Hey, you, oh my, whoa, this is not a joke,” LaBeouf is seen telling the camera in a Feb. 6-dated video while holding up an art piece. “You’re really special. … This is fucking incredible, incredible. Hey, God loves you. You’re super blessed. It’s crazy.” In the caption of the post in question, shared by @heruselam on TikTok, it’s noted that the artwork was sold “to my brother Shia.” The art itself, meanwhile, is the work of Strahan.

Per a bio linked in the artist’s IG bio, Strahan, who in 2020 was enlisted by New Orleans’ Arts Council for mural work, is a self-taught artist focused on crafting pieces “that amplify the African influence on New Orleans culture, from the city’s neighborhood cultural practices to its shot-gun architecture and culinary traditions, to the facial features and hair stylings of its residents.”

Strahan has numerous accolades to her name, including, but not limited to, her co-production of the city’s annual Art Madness exhibition and the exhibition of her work at the Ogden Museum of Southern Art. In terms of art, specifically performance art, LaBeouf himself—who last year was reported to have settled a lawsuit in which FKA twigs accused him of abuse—has entered the space in the past. For years, he worked alongside Nastja Säde Rönkkö and Luke Turner on a series of projects, including one in which he marathoned his filmography alongside fans in New York. This collaboration, however, appears to have wound down.

At one point, the trio was working on a planned livestream project with the artist formerly known as Kanye West, though plans ultimately fell apart. After footage of Strahan’s work started making the rounds on social media, Complex reached out to the artist to learn more. See our conversation below. This weekend, on Feb. 21, Strahan will host a special livestream on Instagram and TikTok, allowing people to purchase original pieces to add to their own collections.

Obviously, you’re a fixture in the larger New Orleans art scene. For those who might be unfamiliar, what would you want them to know about the New Orleans art scene? What sets it apart?

New Orleans is one of the most liberated cities in the world. People come here from everywhere to be immersed in our culture. Culture is what brings people to New Orleans—the colors, the sounds, the way we talk, the way we move, the way we live. It’s a city with a gravitational pull. A lot of people come here because maybe they couldn’t be free where they were. But here? We’re free. New Orleans is not just a place. It’s a way of living, an experience, an unmatched rhythm.

When did your artistic journey begin?

My journey didn’t begin in a classroom. It began in instinct. “I woke up like this.” I’ve been painting for over 20 years. No formal training. No artistic lineage. It’s something that was placed in me.

My grandmother told my mother that I would be blessed, and my children would be blessed, and my children’s children would be blessed. Art is the blessing. I’m a mother of three from the Ninth Ward / Desire Project and I’ve been creating from what I know: from memory, from experience, from survival, from joy and pain [equals] pain made PAINtings.

Do you recall the first piece you ever sold? Tell us about it. What did it mean to you?

The details blur, but I remember it was a 16x20 canvas and I sold it for $50. I smiled for a week straight. That moment was surreal. It’s hard to put a price to a feeling. Art is a feeling. That feeling leads to an investment in art. But yesterday’s price is definitely not today’s price.

Do you have a personal favorite piece of yours?

My favorite piece is always my next piece. I’m always reaching forward. I see what I paint before I paint it. Colors, textures, people, the city. And honestly, my children are my first masterpieces.

How did Shia LaBeouf end up becoming aware of your work? Have you spoken directly?

That’s New Orleans. It’s a big little city. One of my collectors and art partners Harold Pajeaud owns Move Precision (a Moving Company) and was hired while Shia was in town. He saw how excited Shia was about the city, the culture, and art. Then, he introduced him to my work. It was organic. He posted it, and it just moved from there. I actually haven’t met Shia personally, but my art has.

What can you tell us about the pieces Shia LaBeouf purchased?

He acquired Camellia Beans and Red Leaf. Camellia Beans is a tribal portrait and ritual. In New Orleans, we eat red beans on Mondays. Camellia brand is a household name and local bean company. I used some key ingredients to create this piece: real bay leaves, real rice—honoring the culinary language of the city. It’s textured, layered, sculptural. Home.

Red Leaf is a tribal portrait with flowers made from old paint chips, hand-cut and constructed, framed in reclaimed window screen. Rather than sourcing new lumber, I prefer wood with character and history. I love giving materials a second life. Every panel has lived before.