Around the end of August, Deadline reported that the 2026 box office has passed the $7 billion mark, and when you look at what helped that out, it’s not hard to understand: The Odyssey was major, as were hits like Project Hail Mary and Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Without a doubt, horror has done its part, with Obsession ($505 million) and Backrooms ($394 million) in particular helping open doors for more independent horror.

What a perfect moment for Buddy to swoop in and become 2026’s movie icon!

Wait, you don’t know who Buddy is? The giant orange unicorn? Star of It’s Buddy? Always had kids playing imaginary games and getting into all kinds of fun adventures? Well, if you aren’t familiar, I guess that’s what we’re here for! We can tell you everything you need to know about Buddy, Buddy, and all of the wonderful things that helped Buddy become, well, Buddy!