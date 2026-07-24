What to Watch

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

A man with a beard and curly hair, dressed in a shirt and tie, sits with his feet on a desk. Nike shoes and books are visible in the background.
Pop Culture

The Best Movies to Stream on Amazon Prime Video Right Now

From some early Halloween scares to reliable action outings, these are the best movies streaming on Amazon Prime Video right now.

Brent Eickhoff314 days ago
Remi Malek in a black hoodie looks sideways, with another man in a cap and sunglasses blurred in the background.
Pop Culture

The Best TV Shows to Watch on Netflix Right Now

Looking for your next binge? Explore the top TV shows on Netflix this month, from fan favorites to hidden gems. Find your perfect series to stream now.

Brent Eickhoff320 days ago
A group of people in vintage attire stands in a dimly lit room, centered around a man in a vest. The mood is serious and intensegroup of people in vintage attire stand in a dimly lit room, with a man in a vest at the center.
Pop Culture

The Best Movies to Watch on HBO Max Right Now

Whether you're into award-winning dramas, cult classics, or action-packed thrillers, these are the best movies to stream on HBO Max right now—updated regularly to keep your watchlist fresh.

Brent Eickhoff345 days ago
Three characters from "The Witcher" series, including a white-haired man with a sword, a woman with magic, and a young girl.
Pop Culture

Game On: These Are the Top Video Game TV Adaptations You Need to Watch

From 'The Last of Us' to 'Fallout,' these video game adaptations prove that the jump from console to TV can be just as thrilling, whether you’re a gamer or just love great storytelling.

Brent Eickhoff349 days ago
Two women stand in a field under a cloudy sky, with a house in the distance. One has reddish hair, the other has blonde hair with pink streaks.
Pop Culture

The Best Movies to Watch on Apple TV+ Right Now

From award-winning dramas to must-see originals, these are the best movies currently streaming on Apple TV+.

Brent Eickhoff361 days ago
Advertisement
A person with curly red hair and a blue cap sits in a car, holding a radio mic, wearing a shirt with a crab design and striped socks.
Pop Culture

The Best TV Shows to Watch on Peacock Right Now

From buzzworthy originals to classic fan favorites, these are the best TV shows streaming on Peacock that you don’t want to miss.

Brighid Tully368 days ago
Ariana Grande in a pink outfit smiles, standing behind Cynthia Erivo, who is in green makeup, in a warmly lit room.
Pop Culture

The Top Movies to Watch on Peacock Right Now

Looking for the best movies on Peacock? From action-packed blockbusters to heartwarming classics, we've rounded up the top picks you can't miss. Explore these must-watch films now streaming on Peacock.

Brighid Tully447 days ago
Seth Rogen and James Franco in The Pineapple Express.
Pop Culture

Best 4/20 Movies to Watch While High: Stoner Comedies and Trippy Cult Classics

Whether you're lighting up or just vibing on the couch, these 4/20-friendly films—ranging from hilarious stoner comedies to brain-melting cult classics—are perfect for celebrating the high holiday.

Brent Eickhoff465 days ago
A hand holding a TV remote control, pointing towards a blue screen in the background.
Pop Culture

The Best Free Streaming Services in 2025: Where to Watch Movies and TV Without Paying a Dime

Tired of juggling paid subscriptions? From Tubi to FreeVee, these free streaming platforms offer thousands of movies and shows—no credit card required.

Brent Eickhoff481 days ago
Collage of upcoming summer movie scenes including action, superheroes, and animated characters
Pop Culture

Summer 2024 Movie Preview: The Most Anticipated Films of the Summer

From ‘Furiosa’ to ‘Cuckoo,’ ‘Deadpool &amp; Wolverine’ to ‘Twisters,’ here are some of Complex’s most anticipated movies arriving in summer 2024.

Jacob Kramer807 days ago
Advertisement
Style

Meet the Woman Making ‘The Bear’ One of the Most Stylish Shows on Television

We spoke with '<i>The Bear'</i> costume designer Courtney Wheeler about all of the streetwear, vintage T-shirts, and Thom Browne we saw in Season 2.

Mike DeStefano1121 days ago
Pop Culture

Forget Syd and Carmy—‘The Bear’ Season 2 Belongs to the Rest of the Crew

'The Bear' stars Lionel Boyce and Liza Colón-Zayas tell Complex how the focus on the back-of-house staff made Season 2 even better.

Karla Rodriguez1122 days ago
Pop Culture

The Best Movies of 2023 (So Far)

Karla Rodriguez1144 days ago
Microsoft Bing

Presented By

Microsoft Bing

Pop Culture

The Best Movies To Watch On Crave Right Now

With so many options out there, it can be tough to know what's on which streaming service. Here's the best that Crave has to offer in Canada.

Louis Pavlakos1150 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App