Beyoncé Releases New Version of "Irreplaceable" Featuring Selena

Beyoncé’s newly-released 20th anniversary deluxe edition of her B’Day album contains a number of previously-unheard gems among its 31 cuts. But the one that is getting the most attention is a new version of “Irreplaceable,” which features previously-released vocals from Selena.

The song, titled “Irreemplazable (Como La Flor)," is approved by the estate of the late “Queen of Tejano Music.” As the title indicates, it samples Selena’s 1992 hit “Como La Flor.”

A press release seen by Variety says that Queen Bey "revered Selena… and remembers listening to her on the radio in Houston." It also gives the late singer credit for inspiring Beyoncé’s 2007 Spanish-language EP, which itself contained a different, non-Selena-sampling version of “Irreplaceable.”

Selena’s widower, Chris Perez, took to Instagram to announce the remix — and also to respond to pushback from disappointed Selena fans in the comments.

“Some of you can be a bit much at times,” he wrote. “I understand your opinion. BUT, you’re used to hearing the original version of Como La Flor performed by the original, baddest, most iconic singer/performer…Selena. In my opinion, nobody will ever, CAN ever, top Selena’s performance. But, dammit…can’t you just appreciate that another iconic/amazing artist (Beyoncé) chose to highlight Selena in this way? ESPECIALLY in today’s musical climate?”