Music

Beyoncé Releases New Version of "Irreplaceable" Featuring Selena

One Texas queen pays tribute to another.

Beyoncé’s newly-released 20th anniversary deluxe edition of her B’Day album contains a number of previously-unheard gems among its 31 cuts. But the one that is getting the most attention is a new version of “Irreplaceable,” which features previously-released vocals from Selena.

The song, titled “Irreemplazable (Como La Flor)," is approved by the estate of the late “Queen of Tejano Music.” As the title indicates, it samples Selena’s 1992 hit “Como La Flor.”

A press release seen by Variety says that Queen Bey "revered Selena… and remembers listening to her on the radio in Houston." It also gives the late singer credit for inspiring Beyoncé’s 2007 Spanish-language EP, which itself contained a different, non-Selena-sampling version of “Irreplaceable.”

Selena’s widower, Chris Perez, took to Instagram to announce the remix — and also to respond to pushback from disappointed Selena fans in the comments.

“Some of you can be a bit much at times,” he wrote. “I understand your opinion. BUT, you’re used to hearing the original version of Como La Flor performed by the original, baddest, most iconic singer/performer…Selena. In my opinion, nobody will ever, CAN ever, top Selena’s performance. But, dammit…can’t you just appreciate that another iconic/amazing artist (Beyoncé) chose to highlight Selena in this way? ESPECIALLY in today’s musical climate?”

You can listen to “Irreemplazable (Como La Flor)” by pushing play on the video above.

Related Stories

Another fight broke out during Beyonce's Cowboy Carter Tour in London.
Music

Beyonce’s Cowboy Carter London Show Sees Another Fight Break Out

Queen Bey's shows have been getting a little rowdy as of late.

Jaelani Turner-Williams459 days ago
Music

Beyoncé's 'Cowboy Carter' Becomes Biggest Spotify Debut of 2024

Beyoncé's eighth studio album debuted with 76.1 million global Spotify streams in a single day.

Jaelani Turner-Williams893 days ago
Fans Honor Selena 31 Years After Her Murder
Pop Culture

Selena Fans Mark 31 Years Since Her Death With Tributes Across Texas

From vigils and museum visits to viral clips, fans across Texas and beyond are honoring Selena as her influence continues to grow decades after her death.

Bernadette Giacomazzo162 days ago

Trending

1
MusicLil Durk's Lawyers Push for Jury to Watch More of Akademiks Interview (UPDATE)
2
Music50 Best Chicago Rappers of All Time, Ranked
3
Pop CultureExclusive: Sydney Sweeney Talks Novig Partnership, New 'Just Sports' Campaign
4
BetsPatriots at Seahawks Odds: Spread, Moneyline, Total, Props for NFL Opener
5
MusicMegan Thee Stallion Says She Was 'Losing' Herself While Dating Klay Thompson
6
MusicKrayzie Bone Denies Layzie Bone's Claims He Was Left in the Dark About Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Tour

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App