Zoe Saldaña Says as a POC, She's Always Asked Political Questions: 'Limiting and Frustrating'

Zoe Saldaña is calling out a pattern in entertainment that she believes unfairly targets people of color.

During a public conversation at the Locarno Film Festival on Monday (Aug. 10), the Academy Award winner spoke on continuously being asked about political and systemic questions.

Saldaña pointed out that the same thing happens to other entertainers of color and that non-marginalized entertainers are invited to speak more about their skill.

"One thing that's incredibly limiting, and frustrating, is when I'm the only person of color or the only woman on stage, and that happens quite a lot for women and for people of color," the actress said, according to Variety. "And I wait for my turn to be asked a question about my craft, and I'm asked the political question."

Among one of the main questions that Saldaña is often asked is how movies can be more “inclusive,” which she thinks should be directed towards industry “gatekeepers.”