Powerball Jackpot Hits $1 Billion Ahead of Upcoming Drawing

The Powerball jackpot has officially reached the billion-dollar mark.

Powerball officials announced that the estimated jackpot for Wednesday night's drawing has increased from $975 million to $1 billion following stronger-than-expected ticket sales for Monday's drawing. The winner would also have the option of taking an estimated $433.1 million cash payout before taxes.

The massive prize is now the eighth-largest jackpot in Powerball history and the biggest U.S. lottery jackpot offered so far in 2026.

According to Powerball, ticket sales have surged as the prize has grown, with Monday's sales jumping more than 86 percent compared to the previous Monday drawing.

"The growth of this jackpot reflects an extraordinary level of player interest," Stephen Durrell, Powerball Product Group Chair and Kansas Lottery Executive Director, said in a statement.