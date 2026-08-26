Lauren London Joins 'Snoop' Biopic as the Rapper's Mother Beverly Tate

Lauren London is stepping into a deeply personal role in one of Hollywood's most anticipated hip-hop biopics.

The 41-year-old has been cast as Beverly Tate, the late mother of Snoop Dogg, in the upcoming film Snoop, according to Deadline.

Tate, who was a church choir director and ordained evangelist, played an important role in her son’s upbringing and musical development. She passed away in October 2021 at age 70.

Snoop often repeated the story that his mother gave him the "Snoopy" nickname after noticing how much he loved watching Peanuts and feeling he reminded her of the cartoon's beloved dog. The rapper paid tribute to her on his 2025 gospel album Altar Call, which he dedicated to her memory.

London and Snoop previously worked together in the early 2000s when she appeared in his music videos, including the 2002 clip "From tha Chuuuch to da Palace" and the 2004 video for "Drop It Like It's Hot."