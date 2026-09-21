With $60 million made at the box office during its opening weekend and a Certified Fresh score on Rotten Tomatoes, Zach Cregger’s Resident Evil exceeded expectations. Remember, it wasn’t long ago that fans of the Resident Evil video game franchise hated the first trailer for Resident Evil—now it’s considered the best movie adaptation of a video game? Maybe next time, wait to see the movie before you start tripping?

Actually, we get it; after running through the Resident Evil movie franchise (with six of the eight films written by Paul W.S. Anderson, who also directed four of them), we get it. Most gamers just want to see the video games they have been loving turned into movies they can gawk at in theaters; there were seven Resident Evil films before Cregger hopped into the director’s chair for the second Resident Evil reboot in five years. Luckily for Sony, the guy behind Barbarian and Weapons knocked it out of the park.

If Sony returns to Raccoon City, it’ll be interesting to see if they follow Cregger’s lead or fall back to what wasn’t working. The antidote is in their court. Until then, here’s a look at every Resident Evil movie, ranked.