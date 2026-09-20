The 10 Best 'Resident Evil' Games, Ranked

In 1996, the gaming landscape was forever changed. While it wasn’t the first horror video game ever made, Resident Evil perfected the formula, birthing a franchise that has delivered classic after classic to this day. Spanning almost every major console, Capcom revolutionized survival horror, pitting the player against hordes of horrifying monsters and deranged characters that only get worse as the series progresses.
With Zach Cregger’s Resident Evil currently at the top of the box office, take a look at our comprehensive list of the 10 best Resident Evil games of all time. Maybe you can spot all of the references to the video game series that Cregger put in the film!
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Resident Evil 3 (2020)
Following the release of their successful Resident Evil 2 remake, Capcom took the classic Resident Evil 3 and made significant improvements. Implementing a more cinematic approach and enhanced gameplay, the Resident Evil 3 remake once again puts you in the shoes of Jill Valentine, her battles against the Nemesis, and her attempt to escape the doomed Raccoon City. The game saw vast improvements in voice acting, story, and controls, but some fans complained about cut content and that it seemed much shorter than the original. Despite the criticisms, the game was overall well-received and introduced a new audience to an important chapter in Resident Evil lore.
Resident Evil 2 (1998)
The first Resident Evil was a solid introduction to the world of zombies and mutant abominations, but the sequel was a much better received game with improved gameplay, graphics, sound design and an incredible atmosphere. The pesky tank controls were still a factor, but that didn’t stop this game from receiving an incredible reception from fans. Players get to play two intersecting stories featuring Claire Redfield and Leon Kennedy as they explore the Raccoon City Police Department looking for answers about the virus outbreak threatening the city at large.
Resident Evil (2002)
While groundbreaking for its time, let’s be honest: the original Resident Evil has not aged well by today’s standards. In 2002, Capcom released a remake that improved many aspects of the game that didn’t hold up. S.T.A.R.S. operatives Chris Redfield and Jill Valentine are sent to investigate a remote mansion where cannibalistic murders were being reported. The 2002 remake was praised for improved graphics, much better lighting, and updated voice acting, which was long overdue. Unfortunately, tank controls were a common criticism among players, but overall, this was a welcome addition to the series.
Resident Evil: Village (2021)
After the success of Resident Evil: Biohazard, Capcom continued to excel when it came time to follow up on Ethan Winters' exploits. After trying to regain a sense of normalcy with his family, Ethan is once again thrown into a nightmare when his wife Mia is killed, and their child Rose is kidnapped. Rose is taken to a European village where, of course, horrifying creatures abound. The player must defeat four powerful mutant lords before facing off with their leader, Mother Miranda, if they hope to find baby Rose. Fans praised the game’s creative choices and the actors’ vocal and physical performances. With many new monsters and evil creatures to contend with, this game had plenty to offer Resident Evil fans.
Resident Evil – Code: Veronica (2000)
Code: Veronica takes place three years after the Raccoon City Outbreak. We play as Claire Redfield as she continues her search for her brother Chris, which leads her to an Umbrella Facility in Europe where she is captured. Claire’s problems are just beginning as another outbreak devastates the Umbrella base. Fortunately, she meets another prisoner named Steve Burnside, who helps her escape the facility. This game has garnered a cult following for improving on the Resident Evil formula while greatly expanding the lore.
Resident Evil 4 (2005)
Six years after the destruction of Raccoon City, Leon Kennedy is sent by the U.S. Government to a rural area of Spain to rescue the president’s daughter. As Leon explores the area, he encounters a very hostile welcoming party from the local villagers. Resident Evil 4 was a huge departure from the games that came before it. Gone were the fixed camera angles and the tank controls. Even the zombies sat this one out as the villagers were infected by a parasitic organism called Las Plagas, controlled by a dark cult called Los Iluminados. The game improvements really resonated with players, making this the greatest Resident Evil game ever…at the time.
Resident Evil Requiem (2026)
To celebrate thirty years of Resident Evil, Capcom prepped Resident Evil Requiem, which not only introduced a brand new character (FBI analyst Grace Ashcroft, whose story continues from 2017’s Resident Evil 7: Biohazard and 2021’s Resident Evil Village) but also let them control Leon S. Kennedy for the first time since 2012’s Resident Evil 6.
Requiem gave players two different styles of play, both highlighting the changes throughout the Resident Evil franchise’s history; during Grace’s sections, players are given more resource management and survival horror gameplay, whereas Leon’s sections are more action-driven, giving you an array of weapons and tactics to take out the hordes of zombies. (Grace’s sections are even in first-person, whereas Leon’s are in third.) A wonderful celebration of three decades of Resident Evil, with a hint at what’s to come.
Resident Evil 7: Biohazard (2017)
After fans received Resident Evil 6, a serviceable game at best, players noticed the series had lost its way in survival horror, shifting toward a more action-oriented experience. In response to their fanbase's demands, Capcom brought the series back to its roots with Biohazard, the seventh entry. You play as newcomer Ethan Winters—experiencing a Resident Evil game for the first time from a first-person perspective—as he attempts to save his wife Mia from a Louisiana plantation, which can best be described as Texas Chainsaw Massacre meets The Hills Have Eyes. You are quickly captured by the deranged Baker family, and it’s up to you to figure out a way out of this southern nightmare.
Resident Evil 4 (2023)
A habit the Resident Evil series has developed is making amazing remakes. The first three Resident Evil games received significant upgrades, all of which were highly successful. Once considered the greatest Resident Evil game ever, Resident Evil 4 also received the remake treatment, and Capcom transformed it into an even greater game, with many critics once again calling it the greatest Resident Evil game of all time. The controls were updated, there was a massive graphics overhaul, and the narrative was expanded upon, so even the most diehard fans found something new in the remake.
Resident Evil 2 (2019)
This is the cream of the crop of the franchise. This remake took the formula of what is arguably the most important game in survival horror history and expanded on it immensely. Gone were the tank controls, the bad dialogue, and the dated graphics, replaced with an over-the-shoulder third-person camera, updated voice acting, and beautiful cinematic graphics that kept what people loved about the original and added so much more. Whether you chose Leon Kennedy or Claire Redfield, you got the choice of a story with two different perspectives, filled with updated enemies, bosses, and puzzles that made it fresh for classic fans and new alike.