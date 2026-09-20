The 10 Best 'Resident Evil' Games, Ranked

In 1996, the gaming landscape was forever changed. While it wasn’t the first horror video game ever made, Resident Evil perfected the formula, birthing a franchise that has delivered classic after classic to this day. Spanning almost every major console, Capcom revolutionized survival horror, pitting the player against hordes of horrifying monsters and deranged characters that only get worse as the series progresses.

With Zach Cregger’s Resident Evil currently at the top of the box office, take a look at our comprehensive list of the 10 best Resident Evil games of all time. Maybe you can spot all of the references to the video game series that Cregger put in the film!