The LEGO PlayStation is a Creative Homage to a Beloved Gaming Era

The LEGO PlayStation set, available now, is a buildable, scaled replica of Sony's first gaming console, and it includes a buildable wired controller that connects to its front port. It is the perfect gift for the gamer in your life, including yourself. Rarely do adults have such a fun, constructive reason to play. The set's top buttons attach to mechanical functions. Press the Power button on the left, and it flips a translucent green piece into view, mimicking the console's power indicator. Press the Open button on the right, and the CD tray will lift. Pressing it triggered my sensory memory; it rubs against a rubber reinforcement that recreates the pressure and friction of the original console's corresponding button.

That's just one sensory example; a lot about this build simply "feels" right. When you pick up the controller, for instance, its bottom handles fit your hands as perfectly as you remember. As a kid who grew up with the 8-bit Nintendo Entertainment System and the 16-bit Super Nintendo, I was shocked by this ergonomic support. I had only played with flat controllers up until that point. Opening the LEGO PlayStation's lid reveals two dioramas inside: one paying homage to Gran Turismo (1997) and the other to Ape Escape (1999). These dioramas are detachable and can be pulled out like drawers on the console's left and right-hand sides—either to stage and display separately, or to admire before restoring them to the whole.

The detailing on these dioramas is minimalist art. The designers repurposed single brick pieces to communicate and suggest something larger and more complex. Three green studs, stacked atop a brown stud, are a tree or shrub. A semi-circled tile stacked atop a decorative accessory is a race car. Understanding what all these things are, without being told, is a contextual feat.

As a writer who spends a lot of time building and thinking about LEGO, I find this build simple and accessible. The 18+ age recommendation on the box has less to do with difficulty and more to do with its target audience—Millennials, some of whom may not have touched LEGO in years. The build comes in 14 individually wrapped paper bags, and it includes one instruction booklet plus a sheet of stickers. You build the set from the ground up: first, you tackle the console's framework. Then the dioramas. Then the outer grey shell. Finally, you build the controller, which is three bags by itself and includes the signature Circle, Triangle, Square, and X Buttons.