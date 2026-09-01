'Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift' Finally Gets Universal Studios Open Date

After incorrect June 26 and August 31 dates and added sound barriers prompted by neighborhood noise complaints, riders can choose cars including Dom Toretto's Dodge Charger and Brian O'Conner's Toyota Supra.

The coaster will reach 72 mph across 4,100 feet of sound-reducing track, with individual ride vehicles capable of groundbreaking 360-degree rotation.

'Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift,' the highly-anticipated new ride at Universal Studios Hollywood, has finally been given a definitive opening date. After a series of mix-ups and adjustments, 'Hollywood Drift' will be open to the public on Wednesday, September 16, the theme park announced on Monday (August 31). "This innovative roller coaster will take guests on an adventure, unlike anything ever encountered before," Universal Studios Hollywood said in a press release. "Featuring groundbreaking 360-degree rotation of the individual ride vehicles, the coaster will rocket guests up to 72 MPH along 4,100 feet of elaborate track, meticulously constructed with sound reduction technology for a breathtaking experience."

In its February commercial spot, which was aired by NBC and Peacock during its coverage of Super Bowl LX, the Winter Olympics and the NBA All-Star Game, Hollywood Drift was billed for a Summer 2026 opening. Universal Studios Hollywood will hit that mark, but just barely. Los Angeles City Council member Adrin Nazarian announced earlier this month that additional sound barriers were being installed to address noise complaints from residents in the neighboring area, with an expected completion date of early September. In June, Universal Studios clarified an incorrect opening date of June 26, which briefly appeared in a news release on the theme park’s website, taking to Instagram with a message for fans. "'Fast and Furious: Hollywood Drift' will open this summer and we look forward to sharing its official opening date soon," they wrote. "An opening date was incorrectly posted on the Universal Studios Hollywood website and we apologize for the confusion. Stay tuned for more to come!" Another planned opening date of August 31 also fell through.

Footage of people riding 'Hollywood Drift,' ahead of its opening, has been shared online. As you can see below, riders can sit in either Dom Toretto's Dodge Charger, a Mazda RX-7, Nissan Skyline GT-R or the Toyota Supra, which was driven by the late Paul Walker’s character Brian O’Conner.