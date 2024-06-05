Bryson Tiller on the Advice DJ Khaled Gave Him While Battling Depression: ‘Just Put It in Music’

“I told him before we did it. He was like, ‘Yo, I need a song. I need a song.’ This is when I'm super buzzing at the time," he said. "He's like, ‘I need a song for the album.’ I was just like, ‘Yeah, I'm gonna be honest with you, Khaled, I'm depressed right now.’”

Tiller continued, “I got a lot going on. Lawsuits, people threatening me back in my hometown, all types of stuff, and I'm depressed. And he was like, ‘Nah, man. Just put it in music.’ Every time I listen to it, I cringe so hard cause I'm just like, ‘Man, this is not who I am.’”

Tiller says Khaled eventually brought him on 2017’s “Wild Thoughts” with Rihanna.

The singer’s recollection of Khaled’s advice did not sit well with Charlamagne, who then said, “I'm not dissing Khaled, I'm telling the truth. He's only thinking about himself. He's thinking about what he wants.”

“The biggest thing is this, like, if I'm going through all this personal stuff, whatever. But I still got my confidence. Sure, I go in the studio all day,” Tiller added. “But if I don't have confidence and I'm going through stuff, it's just not a good mixture at all. Like, I'll just make dogshit, you know, which is what I did make dogshit for six years straight.”