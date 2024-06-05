Will Smith Earns Praise After Clip From the Making of First-Person-Shooter Sequence in ‘Bad Boys 4’ Circulates Online

Midway through the clip, it cuts to footage of Smith's first-person perspective, which should get the people properly amped for the upcoming movie.

But Smith bringing the action comes as no surprise to longtime fans of the Bad Boys franchise, especially those who caught him onThe Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon this week.

On the show, Smith and his co-star, Martin Lawrence, shared their wildest stunts as part of the film series.

"I would say that's probably the biggest difference between Bad Boys 1 and 2 and Bad Boys is we're very careful," Smith said around the 6-minute mark of the video below.

"Safety first," Lawrence responded.

"It used to be safety third," Smith joked.

As for the wildest stunts they've ever pulled off for the films, they involved high-speed car chases, which we're sure to see more of when Bad Boys: Ride or Die hits theaters on June 7.