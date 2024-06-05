Will Smith Earns Praise After Clip From the Making of First-Person-Shooter Sequence in ‘Bad Boys 4’ Circulates Online

Will Smith and directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah are a match made in heaven.

Jun 05, 2024
Hector Vivas / Getty Images

Will Smith's onscreen talent knows no bounds, and in a behind-the-scenes clip from the upcoming flick Bad Boys: Ride or Die, he shows some behind-the-camera chops as well.

In a widely-circulated video, Smith's seen with a camera rig attached to his torso to film a heart-pounding first-person-shooter action sequence. The clip earned praise for both Smith, and the film's directors, Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah.

"Imagine letting a little slap stop this greatness," one user wrote, referring to Smith infamously slapping Chris Rock at the 2022 Academy Awards.

A lot of people aren’t fully getting how sick this BTS actually is. Will is acting and operating the camera with what looks like 35 pounds strapped to him all while avoiding buzzing the lens (direct eye contact) that’s 2 ft from his face. He’s a 1 of 1 talent https://t.co/wSvdHIcVkS

the official marketing team for this movie might as well pack it up because whoever captured this on set just got everything they need for their rollout in 23 seconds https://t.co/jwk3FBMTzP

Will Smith could slap Chris Rock every single day for 365 days in a row and I wouldn’t give a single fuck. https://t.co/r1fZiCHUn8

Midway through the clip, it cuts to footage of Smith's first-person perspective, which should get the people properly amped for the upcoming movie.

But Smith bringing the action comes as no surprise to longtime fans of the Bad Boys franchise, especially those who caught him onThe Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon this week.

On the show, Smith and his co-star, Martin Lawrence, shared their wildest stunts as part of the film series.

"I would say that's probably the biggest difference between Bad Boys 1 and 2 and Bad Boys is we're very careful," Smith said around the 6-minute mark of the video below.

"Safety first," Lawrence responded.

"It used to be safety third," Smith joked.

As for the wildest stunts they've ever pulled off for the films, they involved high-speed car chases, which we're sure to see more of when Bad Boys: Ride or Die hits theaters on June 7.

