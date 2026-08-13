Travis Barker Reveals the Bedtime Rule That Keeps His Marriage to Kourtney Kardashian Strong

Barker credits falling in love with Kardashian for helping him confront trauma from his 2008 plane crash and fly again, a journey further explored in his new Hulu and Disney+ documentary, "Travis Barker: Louder Than Fear," premiering August 13.

He adds that giving each other space when needed helps prevent resentment, as the couple balances their blended family life with their son Rocky Thirteen and children from previous relationships.

Travis Barker says the key to his four-year marriage with Kourtney Kardashian is to never go to sleep angry, resolving even small issues before bed so they end the day feeling connected and accountable.

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian have one rule for keeping problems from following them into the next day: settle them before going to sleep. Four years into their marriage, the Blink-182 drummer says making sure they end the night connected—even when the disagreement is small—has become an important part of how they navigate their relationship. “We try not to ever fall asleep mad at each other,” Barker told People. That doesn't mean every disagreement is a major one. Barker used something as ordinary as a missed lunch plan or unanswered text as an example, saying the goal is simply to acknowledge what happened instead of allowing irritation to linger.

“Even if it’s just as simple as, like, ‘Oh babe, I take accountability. I’m sorry. I didn’t see your text right away,’” Barker explained. “Just resolving anything so you don’t go to bed not feeling connected is really important.” The 50-year-old added that giving each other space when necessary also matters, making the approach less about avoiding conflict than addressing it before resentment builds. Barker and Kardashian began dating in January 2021 after years of friendship, though Barker previously said they were already close as workout partners. They became engaged later that year and legally married in Santa Barbara on May 15, 2022, following an unofficial Las Vegas ceremony. A larger wedding celebration followed in Italy that month. The couple welcomed their son, Rocky Thirteen, in November 2023 and now share a blended family that includes their children from previous relationships. Barker's comments come as he continues opening up about how deeply his relationship with Kardashian has affected his life beyond their marriage.